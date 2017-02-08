(Adds comments from Bombardier, Brazilian official, trade
lawyer)
By Brad Haynes and Alonso Soto
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Feb 8 Brazil opened a formal
complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO)
on Wednesday, accusing the country of distorting the global
aerospace industry with subsidies for planemaker Bombardier Inc
.
Brazil has threatened for months to open the WTO dispute,
arguing that support for Bombardier's new CSeries was
undercutting the market for commercial jets made by Brazilian
rival Embraer SA.
The case builds on decades of antagonism between the two
regional jet makers and echoes arguments in the world's largest
trade dispute, a transatlantic spat over government support for
Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE.
Brazil's action came on the heels of fresh support for
Bombardier on Tuesday in the form of interest-free loans worth
C$373 million ($283 million) from the Canadian government.
Canada's Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the
loans complied with WTO rules and the government would defend
itself against litigation.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry criticized "at least $2.5 billion
in government support" for the Canadian planemaker last year and
a senior official said the complaint would include the loans
announced on Tuesday.
"It is the understanding of Brazil that these Canadian
subsidies artificially affect international competitiveness,"
the ministry said in a statement.
The province of Quebec, where Bombardier is based, injected
$1 billion into the company's CSeries program last year. The
province's largest pension fund also invested $1.5 billion in
the company's rail unit.
Embraer Chief Executive Officer Paulo Cesar Silva said in a
statement that the ongoing cash injections "have not only been
fundamental in the development and survival of the CSeries
program, but have also allowed Bombardier to offer its aircraft
at artificially low prices."
STEEP DELTA DISCOUNT
Last year, Bombardier scored an order from Delta Air Lines
Inc for 75 CSeries jets, worth some $5.6 billion at list
prices, beating out Embraer's competing E-Jets with below
break-even prices, according to the Brazilians.
Two sources familiar with the deal said Bombardier offered a
roughly two-thirds discount to win the order, its biggest to
date for the fledgling CSeries program.
Bombardier booked a $500 million "onerous contract" charge
related to that Delta order and a separate deal with Air Canada
.
Carlos Cozendey, undersecretary for economic affairs at
Brazil's Foreign Ministry, said that subsidies had been key in
helping Bombardier win the Delta contract and could influence
more sales campaigns this year.
Bombardier pushed back on Wednesday, calling the government
support a standard practice in the global aerospace industry.
"All forms of support provided to Bombardier, including the
repayable program contributions announced by the federal
government yesterday and the investment from the Quebec
government...are fully compliant with Canada's international
trade obligations," Bombardier said in a statement.
The company compared that funding to loans for Embraer from
Brazil's state development bank BNDES and an investment by the
Brazilian Air Force in Embraer's new military cargo jet.
"The aerospace industry is heavily subsidized around the
world," said lawyer Renata Amaral, head of the international
trade practice at Brazilian firm Barral M Jorge & Associates.
"The problem is when subsidies reach a degree that starts
creating distortions in the market."
Amaral, who has advised Brazil on previous WTO cases, said
that a decision on the current dispute was likely to stretch
into 2018.
Both countries now have up to 60 days to try to settle the
dispute before the WTO convenes a panel of experts to help make
a ruling in the case.
BUILDING ON PRECEDENT
The latest WTO standoff follows nearly a decade of sparring
between Brazil and Canada over state financing for Embraer and
Bombardier's exports in the 1990s.
However, the current dispute is closer in substance to the
clash between the United States and the European Union over
allegedly unfair support for Boeing and Airbus.
Brazil will aim to build on a partial U.S. victory in that
case, which focused on comparing public financing for aircraft
development with private-sector benchmarks to determine whether
the loans constituted improper subsidies.
The WTO ruled that loans to Airbus were unfair but stopped
short of putting them in the worst category of "prohibited" aid.
The dispute, which started more than a decade ago, has still not
completed a lengthy WTO compliance process.
Cozendey, of Brazil's foreign ministry, said that precedent
strengthened the argument against Canadian subsidies.
Brazil will argue that some of Canada's measures are
"prohibited" under international trade law, while others are not
illegal per se but are "actionable" because the scale of the
subsidies are disrupting competition, Cozendey said.
($1 = C$1.32)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Alonso Soto in
Brasilia; Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal
and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Nick Zieminski
and Lisa Shumaker)