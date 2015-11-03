Toronto Nov 3 Bombardier Inc  is confident its new Global 7000 business jet will meet the target for entering service in the second half of 2018, the president of its business aircraft unit, David Coleal, said on Tuesday.

Testing avionics and structural testing are moving along smoothly, the company said.

The company, which provided an update on the business jet program at its facilities in Toronto, said it is doing structural tests on the aircraft and is moving to a flight validation phase.

The company said it has 10 engines already built for the aircraft and some avionics testing is already completed. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto)