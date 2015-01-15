(Adds trading, comments, margin forecasts)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO Jan 15 Bombardier Inc said
Thursday it had suspended the development of its new Learjet 85
business aircraft, trimmed its forecasts for 2014 and cut 1,000
jobs in Mexico and the United States, sending its shares
plummeting more than 20 percent.
The Canadian plane and train maker said cash flow from
aerospace operations would be about $800 million for 2014, below
its previous forecast of between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion,
even though plane deliveries were a little more than expected.
It also lowered margin estimates, citing pricing pressures
on new aircraft. It said demand for the new Learjet had been
weak, and demand for light aircraft in general had been
depressed since the economic downturn.
The news comes as Bombardier pushes to bring its high-stakes
CSeries jet into service in the second half of this year. It is
racing to complete flight tests, which had to be halted for
several months last year because of a mechanical glitch.
The new Learjet had also been in the midst of flight
testing. With another new business jet, the Global 7000 and
8000, nearing first flight, Bombardier had been facing the
prospect of three simultaneous flight-test programs.
"While we believe the Street was already somewhat concerned
about the Learjet 85 program because of previous delays, we
believe this decision will raise concerns about management's
decision process," wrote Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier.
Even so, Poirier said management had made the right call on
the Learjet, given their focus on lowering capital expenditures
as they develop the CSeries and Global 7000 and 8000 jets.
Beaudoin had said in October the CSeries and the new Global
jets were higher priorities than the Learjet 85. Even so, asked
whether Bombardier might abandon the program, Beaudoin said it
was moving ahead, and that it would be a success story.
Bombardier said the $1.4 billion charge was mainly related
to impairment of the Learjet 85 development costs. The 1,000 job
cuts will be at sites in Querétaro, Mexico, and Wichita, Kansas.
The company now expects aerospace earnings before financing
expenses, financing income and income taxes, excluding special
items, to be 4 percent of the unit's revenue for 2014, down from
a previous forecast of 5 percent. On the transportation side, it
expects the margin to be 5 percent, down from its last forecast
of 6 percent.
Shares were down 20 percent at C$3.30 in afternoon trading
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(With additional reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)