BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
Sept 26 The head of Indonesia's Lion Air, one of the world's fastest-growing low-cost airlines, expressed interest on Thursday in buying a larger version of Bombardier's CSeries jet.
The 130-seater will be a bigger-capacity version of the CS100, which staged a maiden flight earlier this month as Canada aims to break into a market dominated by Airbus and Boeing.
"I am nterested in buying the CS300. We will know how many after we learn about t more deeply," co-founder and chief executive Rusdi Kirana said by email.
"I thnk it wll sut our operaton," he added.
The privately owned Indonesian carrier has already placed record orders for Boeing and Airbus jets to serve the archipelago nation's rapid air traffic growth.
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.