May 7 Bombardier Inc said Lufthansa's
Swiss International Air Lines will be the
first customer to take delivery of the Canadian company's
CSeries aircraft once the aircraft enters service in the first
half of 2016.
Montreal-based Bombardier also confirmed that the CSeries
aircraft will make its world debut at the International Paris
Air Show at Le Bourget, France.
Earlier in March, Lufthansa said it had not yet decided
whether its Swiss unit will be the launch operator for
Bombardier CSeries.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)