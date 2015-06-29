SHANGHAI, June 29 Chinese train maker CRRC Corp
Ltd said on Monday it had no intention to
buy the rail business of Canada's Bombardier Inc,
responding to recent local media reports that said it planned to
do so.
In a statement to the stock exchange, the train maker cited
media reports published last week saying a recent share purchase
by subsidiary CSR (Hong Kong) Co Ltd in Hong Kong-based China
Properties Investment Holdings Ltd was done to pave
the way for a deal with Bombardier.
One newspaper, the Securities Daily, in its report on the
matter on Thursday, also cited unidentified sources as saying
that controlling offshore-registered China Properties Investment
would make it easier for CRRC to buy overseas assets.
"At present, neither (CRRC) nor its subsidiaries have any
plans to acquire rail assets from Bombardier," the firm said in
the Monday statement.
CRRC said on June 19 the unit would buy 6.5 billion new
shares in China Properties Investment to become a majority
shareholder.
CRRC, the world's biggest rail conglomerate in terms of
sales, was formed earlier this month through the merger of
China's top two train makers, China CNR and CSR Corp.
Reuters reported in April that China CNR and CSR Corp had
been in discussions with Bombardier about possibly buying a
controlling stake in the Canadian firm's railway unit, though
talks were unable to move forward until the merger's completion.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Meg Shen in
HONG KONG; Editing by Christopher Cushing)