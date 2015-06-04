June 4 Bombardier Inc has hired a TD Securities investment banker to oversee the initial public offering of a minority stake in its rail unit and any other sales or acquisitions, the company said on Thursday.

Louis Véronneau will take the title of vice president, mergers and acquisitions. He will start immediately and report to Chief Executive Alain Bellemare, Bombardier said.

In February, Bombardier announced that Steven Ridolfi, its senior vice president for strategy and mergers and acquisitions, would retire after 32 years with the company.

The Canadian plane and train manufacturer said Véronneau will oversee partnerships, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, as well as the IPO, which it announced in May. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)