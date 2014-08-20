TORONTO Aug 20 Bombardier Inc has
appointed a company veteran to head its new Aerostructures and
Engineering Services division, it said on Wednesday, the most
recent change at the Canadian plane and train maker as it
struggles to push its new CSeries aircraft into commercial
service.
Jean Seguin, who has held several management posts at
Bombardier Aerospace during his 30-plus years with the company,
will report directly to chief executive Pierre Beaudoin,
overseeing a unit that specializes in design and development of
complex composite and metallic aerostructures.
This is the second key management appointment this week.
Montreal-based Bombardier confirmed on Tuesday that Ross
Mitchell would replace aerospace executive Philippe Poutissou
effective immediately.
The latest changes follow last month's announcement the
company was splitting its aerospace division into three units to
improve operations: business aircraft, commercial aircraft and
aerostructures and engineering services.
The restructuring plans announced in July also included
cutting 1,800 aerospace jobs.
