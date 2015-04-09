BRIEF-Relevium secures updated terms for BioGanix acquisition
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
TORONTO, April 9 Bombardier Inc announced the latest in a series of management shuffles on Thursday, saying commercial aircraft president Mike Arcamone would leave the company and Chief Financial Officer Pierre Alary would retire.
Arcamone was appointed president in 2012, and he has overseen Bombardier's troubled CSeries development program. In a release, the company said the changes would "instill a fresh perspective." (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
LONDON, May 2 The head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Tuesday he expected the bank's shareholders to reject a renewed bid by Moscow to end a ban on fresh EBRD investments in Russia.