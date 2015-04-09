(Adds investor comment)
TORONTO, April 9 Canadian plane and train maker
Bombardier Inc made the latest in a series of
management shuffles on Thursday, saying commercial aircraft
president Mike Arcamone, who has overseen the troubled CSeries
jet program, will leave the company.
Fred Cromer, former president of aircraft leasing company
International Lease Finance Corp, replaces Arcamone effective
immediately. Bombardier said Arcamone, appointed president in
2012, was leaving to "pursue other interests".
The company also said Chief Financial Officer Pierre Alary
will retire, but will stay on until a successor is found.
"These changes will instill a fresh perspective at
Bombardier, driving execution, alignment and intensity across
the entire company," the company said in a release.
Bombardier said it has hired consultants Plane View
Partners, whose chairman, Henri Courpron, is a former Airbus
executive, to review its commercial aircraft operations with the
goal of improving performance.
Bombardier's new CSeries narrow-body, medium-range passenger
jet is nearing entry into service, but it is years late and
billions over budget. The plane is in the midst of flight
testing, and the company expects it to be certified by the end
of this year.
Montreal-based Bombardier underwent a major shakeup in
February, with Alain Bellemare replacing Pierre Beaudoin as
chief executive, and the company suspending dividends and laying
out plans to raise $2 billion.
"When a new CEO comes in, he's going to look around and see
who he has and if there's a skill set missing," said Robert
Sharpe, portfolio manager at Heartland Advisors. "I'm not
surprised that there's been some subsequent changes."
Heartland held 330,000 Bombardier shares as of Dec. 31,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bellemare previously led two of United Technologies Corp's
main aerospace divisions, engine maker Pratt & Whitney
and parts unit UTC Aerospace Systems.
Beaudoin, who became executive chairman when Bellemare was
appointed chief executive, is part of Bombardier's founding
family, which still has a controlling stake in the company.
Bombardier shares edged up 0.4 percent to C$2.71 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
