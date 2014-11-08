BEIJING Nov 8 Canadian train and planemaker
Bombardier said a six-month window to prepare a bid
for Mexico's $3.75 billion high-speed rail contract looked
tight.
Mexico on Friday revoked the contract from consortium led by
state-backed China Railway Constructon Corp.
The government said it expects to re-run the tender to build
the 210-km (130-mile) line to connect Mexico City and the
central city of Querétaro in late November under the same terms,
and would keep it open for six months to enable all interested
parties to participate.
"They're giving it six months which is not a lot...Usually
high-speed like this should take about a year to prepare because
it's very, very technically challenging to do this right," Chief
Executive Pierre Beaudoin told Reuters on Saturday.
"I'll look at it with my team and we'll make a decision," he
said. Bombardier was among firms accompanying Canadian prime
minister Stephen Harper on a visit to China.
The China-led consortium's win was seen by analysts as a big
boost for China's growing ambitions to export its high-speed
technology overseas, since the country built the world's longest
network in under a decade.
The bid by CRCC and its team, which also included
locomotive maker CSR Corp , was accompanied
by an agreement that the Export-Import Bank of China would
finance 85 percent of the project costs.
Siemens, which along with Bombardier and Alstom
SA, had expressed interest, said they had asked for
more time to prepare a bid.
"Overall I think it's pretty balanced," Beaudoin said on
competition against CNR.
"They can bring financing to the table, but we have
technology that they can't bring. We have a reputation on how we
handle contracts internationally. They have yet to develop a
reputation outside of China," he said.
China has signalled that it wants to become more aggressive
in exporting high-speed rail with state media reporting that it
is looking to merge state-owned CNR and CSR to stop the firms
from competing against each other overseas. Both firms are keen
to supply trains to California's high-speed rail project.
Last month, CSR rival China CNR won a
$567 million contract to supply trains to Boston.
"We bid this on our own costs, and we're very competitive
with the Chinese manufacturers anywhere in the world, so we'll
see how well they do on this contract...I just know we bid it
with a margin we were satisfied with," Beaudoin said.
