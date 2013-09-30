BRIEF-Perma-Pipe International Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.27
* Perma-Pipe International Holdings announces fourth quarter and full year financial results
RABAT, Sept 30 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier on Monday began construction in Morocco of a $200 million plant to make parts for its Learjet 70 and 75 and CRJ aircraft, the state news agency said.
EADS, Boeing, Safran and other companies also operate parts plants in Morocco, attracted by favourable government terms for overseas investors.
Bombardier has been making parts in Morocco since February at a temporary facility at Mohammed V airport in Nouaceur, near Casablanca.
Bombardier's permanent plant is scheduled to open in June, 2014 and will create 850 full-time direct jobs, the state news agency said.
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.