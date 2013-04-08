April 8 Bombardier Inc said its train
unit signed an agreement with German engineering group Siemens
AG to supply train components to state-owned rail
operator Deutsche Bahn worth about 336 million euros ($438
million).
The order is an extension of a 2011 agreement with Siemens
under which Bombardier would supply components for up to 220
high-speed ICx trains for about 2.1 billion euros.
The original agreement included an option to order
components for up to 80 additional trains until 2030. ()
The world's biggest train maker said it would provide the
body shells as well as trailer bogies for the new ICx fleet.
Montreal-based Bombardier said the production will start in
the summer of 2013, with final assembly to begin in spring 2014.