(Adds details on talks, background)
By Allison Lampert and David Ljunggren
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, April 15 Canada's Liberal
government and Bombardier Inc are still not close to
reaching a deal on aid for the struggling manufacturer, making
an agreement before its annual meeting this month unlikely,
according to well-placed sources.
The firm, based in the province of Quebec, wants Ottawa to
invest $1 billion in its new CSeries passenger jet, which is
years behind schedule, billions of dollars over budget and has
won relatively few orders so far compared to its rivals.
A source with knowledge of the talks said one sticking point
is that Ottawa wants Bombardier to commit to certain performance
guarantees, and even suggested the government could walk away
from aid talks.
"We want to help, but it's got to make sense," said the
person, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity
of the matter.
Bombardier and Ottawa are at odds over the level of the
Canadian government's involvement in the day-to-day running of
the company, a second person familiar with the talks said.
Government proposals for operational oversight in return for
funding represent "a level of micro-management that is beyond
what any normal investor or board member would expect," the
person added.
Speaking to reporters in Toronto, Innovation Minister
Navdeep Bains said the government is having "constructive"
discussions with the company.
He spoke after Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, earlier
reported that Bombardier rejected an initial investment proposal
from Ottawa.
A third source familiar with the talks said it was incorrect
to say that Bombardier had rejected the counter-offer, since the
two sides were still involved in "complex and multi-dimensional"
negotiations.
A Bombardier spokeswoman declined to comment. Bombardier
holds its annual meeting on April 29.
Bombardier struck a $1 billion deal with the province of
Quebec last October to support the CSeries and is seeking a
similar sum from Ottawa. But federal officials have said they do
not want to imitate the structure of that deal, which some felt
did not impose enough conditions on the company.
Ottawa is more interested in an agreement like the one
Quebec's public pension fund manager struck last November when
it agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in Bombardier's rail
business, the officials said.
That deal imposed benchmarks on Bombardier and also laid out
what returns the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec can get
for its money.
Quebec, however, wants the federal deal to be comparable to
its own to avoid looking like it had negotiated the weaker of
the two agreements with Bombardier, said a political source
familiar with the matter.
A spokeswoman for Quebec's Transportation Minister said the
province would not negotiate in public, but "everyone wants to
have the most favorable deal."
Legislators in the ruling Liberal Party are also concerned
about possible job losses at the company.
Bombardier shares hit a six-month high on Friday following
reports it was poised to secure the largest order so far for the
CSeries from U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc. The order
is expected to be for 75 CSeries jets with options for 50 more.
Industry sources said Delta's board was due to vote on the
proposal later this month.
The U.S. airline is also likely to order 30 A321s from
Airbus, a source close to the negotiations said,
echoing a figure first reported by Bloomberg.
Bombardier shares initially rose as much as 17 percent to
C$1.79 before closing up 5.9 percent at C$1.62.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto, Tim Hepher
in Paris; editing by Bernard Orr, G Crosse)