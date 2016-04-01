BRIEF-TREVALI MINING SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
* TREVALI SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION OF GLENCORE'S AFRICAN ZINC MINES
April 1 Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc , which is seeking government aid to help finance its CSeries passenger jet program, said it received a firm order for 20 Challenger 350 aircraft.
The company said on Friday the order was valued at about $534 million based on the list price, but did not disclose the name of the buyer, citing competitive reasons. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.