Dec 14 Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc on Wednesday said it expects its full year 2017 consolidated revenue to grow in low single digit year-over-year.

Along with releasing its 2017 guidance, Bombardier also reaffirmed its 2020 revenue target of $25 billion and current 2016 guidance.

