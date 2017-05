Sept 6 Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said it now expects to be close to the lower end of its full-year revenue forecast range, due to engine delivery delays by its supplier Pratt & Whitney.

Bombardier has also more than halved its C Series delivery forecast from 15 to 7 aircraft as a result of the engine delivery delays. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)