April 9 Canadian carrier Porter Aviation Holdings Inc is set to announce an order for up to 30 C-Series jets made by Bombardier Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the deal.

Montreal-based Bombardier said in December an airline based in the Americas had signed a letter of intent to buy 12 C-Series aircraft, with options for another 18 narrow-body commercial planes, in a transaction worth up to $2.08 billion.

The deal, which is expected to be announced as early as Wednesday, will finalize the letter of intent Porter signed with Bombardier in December, the Journal reported on Tuesday. ()

Bombardier delayed the C-Series' inaugural flight by six months in November due to problems with suppliers and had seen sluggish demand for the 110-to 149-seater plane until this deal.

Bombardier spokesman Marc Duchesne declined to comment to the Journal, while a Porter spokesman was not available.

Neither Bombardier nor Porter could be reached for comment by Reuters.