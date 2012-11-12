* C-Series' first flight delayed by six months
* Demand for regional aircraft, business jets still weak
* Issuer default and other ratings cut to BB from BB+
Nov 12 Fitch Ratings downgraded its debt ratings
on Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc on
Monday, citing high development spending on its C-Series
regional jet as the company tries to crack a market dominated by
Boeing Co and Airbus.
Fitch, which cut Bombardier's issuer default rating and
long-term ratings to BB from BB+, also cited "execution
challenges" in the rail division.
Last week Bombardier reported weaker-than-expected quarterly
revenue, said it would cut 1,200 jobs in the rail unit, and
pushed back the C-Series' maiden flight by six months.
"The change does not increase project costs, but
(Bombardier) may incur some penalties, and the delay slightly
extends the negative cash cycle," Fitch said.
The delay raised fresh concerns about slow orders for the
new 100- to 149-seat C-Series, Bombardier's biggest plane to
date.
Fitch said Bombardier's regional-aircraft and business-jet
segments have been slow to recover from the recession. It called
Bombardier's backlog "solid", but also said many of the orders
are to be delivered over several years.
"Demand for regional aircraft reflects a lack of confidence
at major airlines about supporting regional air service,
concerns about turmoil in Europe, high fuel prices, and airline
industry capacity," Fitch said, noting that in large business
jets, a key business for Bombardier, demand is also still well
below peak levels.
In the rail division, Fitch said the increasing complexity
of many projects has caused delays, higher inventory and lower
margins.
Last week, Moody's affirmed Bombardier's main rating, but
lowered its outlook to negative from stable, citing concerns
about cash consumption.
Bombardier's shares were down 1.8 percent at C$3.37 on
Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.