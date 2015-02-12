METALS-Copper heads down as inventory, demand outlook weigh
SYDNEY, May 5 Copper prices dropped on Friday, compounding hefty overnight losses amid concerns about rising inventories and weakening consumption.
TORONTO Feb 12 The cost of Bombardier Inc's high-stakes CSeries jet program is now pegged at about $5.4 billion, outgoing Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin said on Thursday.
The Canadian plane and train manufacturer has repeatedly raised the estimated cost of the new jet. Last February it said costs would rise by $1.05 billion, which brought the total to $4.95 billion.
Beaudoin was speaking on a conference call with analysts, investors and media.
MELBOURNE, May 5 BHP Billiton is facing pressure from two activist shareholders over its $20 billion splurge on U.S. shale oil and gas fields, but may resist calls to dump the business just as oil prices are sliding.