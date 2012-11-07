Nov 7 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit and said the first flight for its C-Series jetliner has been pushed back to the end of June 2013 from December this year.

Net profit for the world's No. 3 plane maker rose to $212 million, or 12 cents per share, from $192 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.