Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Nov 7 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit and said the first flight for its C-Series jetliner has been pushed back to the end of June 2013 from December this year.
Net profit for the world's No. 3 plane maker rose to $212 million, or 12 cents per share, from $192 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.