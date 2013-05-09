New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
May 9 Bombardier Inc, the world's No. 4 commercial aircraft maker, said on Thursday its CSeries jetliner was on track to make its first flight in June, and reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit.
The single-aisle plane, with seating for up to 160 passengers, represents the Canadian company's attempt to break into the lower end of the lucrative 100-to-200-seat aircraft market dominated by Boeing Co and Airbus.
The CSeries tests are progressing well, the company said.
Bombardier, which is also the world's biggest train manufacturer, said its first-quarter net profit fell to $148 million, or 8 cents per share, from $155 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $156 million from $150 million a year earlier.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.