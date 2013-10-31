BRIEF-Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% in fiscal year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
Oct 31 Bombardier Inc reported a nearly 15 percent fall in third-quarter net profit due to lower aircraft deliveries and orders.
Net profit fell to $147 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $172 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue dipped marginally to $4.1 billion.
(Adds rigs added in Permian basin in paragraph 4) April 7 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 12th week in a row, extending the recovery into an 11th month as energy companies boost spending on new production to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices. Drillers added 10 oil rigs in the week to April 7, bringing the total count up to 672, the most since August 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same w