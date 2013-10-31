* Third-quarter net profit falls 15 pct to $147 mln
* Adjusted EPS unchanged at $0.09
* Management evaluating CSeries entry-into-service date, no
change so far
* Says flight test going according to schedule, no delay
(Updates with details on CSeries from conference call, stock
reaction)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Oct 31 Canadian plane and train maker
Bombardier Inc reported a 15 percent fall in net
profit on Thursday, pressured by fewer aircraft orders and
deliveries in the third quarter and contract issues in its train
unit.
Montreal-based Bombardier also did not release any flight
test data for its brand-new CSeries aircraft or offer an update
on whether the plane will meet its ambitious schedule of going
into commercial service by next September.
After the test plane's inaugural flight about a month and a
half ago, it has only flown three more times, raising questions
over whether the testing phase is on track.
Results fell short of forecasts and sent shares sliding more
than 8 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Cameron Doerksen, an analyst with National Bank Financial,
lowered his rating to "sector perform" from "outperform" on
Thursday with the view that the stock has limited upside over
the next one or two quarters.
"While the weaker aircraft deliveries were mostly
anticipated, we are clearly disappointed by the margin
performance in transportation," Doerksen said in a client note.
"We believe that Bombardier will receive new orders for the
CSeries as the flight test program progresses ... however, if no
new orders are announced in the coming months, we suspect that
the market will become more skeptical of the program."
Bombardier hopes the CSeries aircraft family can catapult it
into the low end of a market now dominated by Boeing Co
and Airbus. The first test plane was unveiled in March
and took flight for the first time in September after months of
delays.
But firm orders for the CSeries are moderate so far at 177
as potential buyers wait for flight test results to validate the
company's claims about the new jetliner's fuel efficiency and
cost savings potential.
There are currently 403 total orders and commitments with 15
customers and operators. Chief Executive Officer Pierre Beaudoin
was confident Bombardier would meet its 300 firm order target by
the time the first jet is put into commercial use.
Executives also reassured analysts and media on Thursday the
program was progressing according to schedule.
"(The test plane) didn't stay on the ground longer than
anticipated," Beaudoin said in a conference call, adding that
ground tests and software updates were scheduled during the
plane's downtime.
"Every manufacturer schedules it in a different way. We had
decided to do a first flight and to do an update period and
that's what we have done ... that will happen all through the
flight program."
The second of five test planes is expected to take flight in
the coming weeks, with the remainder following shortly after,
the company said.
Still, analysts are skeptical the first customer can begin
operating a CSeries plane 12 months after its maiden flight.
Bombardier said it was evaluating the entry-into-service (EIS)
schedule and will provide an update in the next few months.
"This slow pace of flight testing - although in line with
Bombardier's internal schedule apparently - reinforces our view
that entry-into-service will be pushed to Q1/15," said Doerksen.
RESULTS BELOW EXPECTATIONS
For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Bombardier's net
profit fell to $147 million, or 8 cents per share, from $172
million, or 9 cents per share a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings per share were unchanged at 9 cents.
Revenue dipped marginally to $4.1 billion from $4.2 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 10 cents per share and
revenue of $4.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The world's fourth-largest planemaker said it delivered 45
aircraft during the quarter, down from 57 a year earlier. Net
orders fell to 26 aircraft, from 83.
The backlog in the aerospace division was $32.9 billion as
of Sept. 30, unchanged from Dec. 31.
"In aerospace, results were in line with our guidance, but
the low order intake and overall market conditions were a
disappointment," Beaudoin said.
Aerospace revenue fell 13 percent to $2 billion.
Bombardier, the world's largest trainmaker, said revenue in
that division rose nearly 11 percent to $2.1 billion.
The order backlog in the transportation unit was $32.6
billion as of Sept. 30, up marginally from Dec. 31.
The transportation division's margins were affected by
execution issues in a few large contracts.
Executives said new guidance would be provided in the fourth
quarter.
Shares of Bombardier, which also announced that Google Inc
Chief Financial Officer Patrick Pichette would join the
board, were down 8.5 percent at C$4.83 in mid afternoon trading
on Thursday.
Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's third-largest
commercial planemaker and Bombardier's closest rival, reported a
10 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing
by Jeffrey Hodgson, Matthew Lewis and Chris Reese)