May 1 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a higher quarterly revenue as it sold more planes and trains.

Revenue rose to $4.35 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.34 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $115 million, or 6 cents per share, from $148 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Narottam Medhora; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)