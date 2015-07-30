BRIEF-Great Lakes reports Q1 loss per share of $0.27
Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.06
July 30 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc posted a 19.4 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in sales at its commercial aircraft and transportation unit.
The company's net income fell to $125 million, or 6 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $155 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.5 percent to $4.62 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Simon Jennings)
Cascades evok expands into U.S.