Aug 5 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier
Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a
year-earlier profit, as sales fell and margins weakened in its
commercial aircraft business.
Bombardier reported a net loss of $490 million, or 24 cents
per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 compared with a
profit of $125 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Bombardier, which has been spending heavily on its new
CSeries jets program, said free cash flow usage dropped to $490
million from $808 million.
The company had $3.34 billion in cash and equivalents at the
end of June.
Revenue fell 6.7 percent to $4.31 billion.
