Jan 13 Bombardier Inc said it has decided to end its contract with TAG Aeronautics, the Canadian planemaker's sales representative and distributor for new Challenger and Global series aircraft in the Middle East and North Africa.

About a third of overall business jet deliveries in the region in the last five years have been Bombardier aircraft, Bombardier said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)