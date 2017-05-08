BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MONTREAL May 8 Canada's second-largest pension fund, a key institutional shareholder in Bombardier Inc , said it has withheld support for the re-election of the company's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin at its annual general meeting this week.
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said in a letter published on Monday that the board of the Canadian plane and train maker should be headed by a fully independent director. Beaudoin, a former chief executive, is a member of the company's founding family. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by James Dalgleish)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.