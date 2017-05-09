BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
TORONTO May 9 Ontario Teachers Pension Plan has withheld its vote on the re-election of Bombardier's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin, the pension fund posted on its website on Tuesday.
"Our assessment of recent events confirms the need for independent board leadership," the fund said, ahead of Bombardier's annual meeting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.