Nov 19 Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc said Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, which manages Quebec's public pension plans, would buy a 30 percent stake in its rail unit for $1.5 billion.

The transaction values the unit, Bombardier Transportation, at $5 billion, Bombardier said on Thursday.

Reuters had reported in October that Bombardier was in discussion with Caisse for a possible investment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)