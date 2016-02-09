ANKARA Feb 9 Canadian train and plane maker Bombardier will make a $100 million technology transfer investment in a Turkish high-speed train project with local partner Bozankaya, Bombardier executive Furio Rossi said on Tuesday.

Turkey has said it plans to buy 106 high-speed train sets as it expands its high-speed rail network across the country.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)