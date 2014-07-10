TORONTO, July 10 The union representing about 1,000 Bombardier Inc workers at a railcar production facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario threatened to strike on Monday if the parties fail to come to an agreement.

Unifor local 1075 set a deadline for July 14 at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) if the plane and train maker did not drop changes to pensions and reducing benefits and other concessions, union local President Dominic Pasqualino said on Thursday.

Bombardier was not immediately available for comment.

The union had struck for several days over concessions during the previous contract talks in 2011, until Bombardier dropped them, Pasqualino said.

"It's been tough. The company had said earlier, back before Christmas that they were looking for concessions," said Pasqualino. "Concessions this time are more extensive than the ones in the previous agreement."

Negotiations for the contract, which expired on May 31, began in mid-June.

The Thunder Bay plant is currently fulfilling multibillion-dollar contracts for Toronto's public transit system, including new subway and streetcars.