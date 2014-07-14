(Adds details on the strike, comment from Bombardier and
background on the plant)
By Solarina Ho and Susan Taylor
TORONTO, July 14 About 900 workers at Bombardier
Inc's railcar production facility in Thunder Bay,
Ontario, went on strike on Monday afternoon after contract talks
hit an impasse over pension changes and benefit reductions.
The union, Unifor Local 1075, said its contract with
Montreal-based plane and train maker Bombardier expired on May
31 and workers have been free to strike legally since June 10.
No new talks are scheduled.
"We've rejected their last offer," Jerry Dias, president of
Unifor, Canada's biggest private-sector union, said in an
interview. "We have zero interest in that."
Bombardier's latest proposal would enroll new hires in a
defined contribution pension plan instead of the current defined
benefit plan, and workers who started after May 2010 would lose
their post-retirement benefits, Dias said.
Union members at the Thunder Bay plant, which is in
northwestern Ontario, held a three-day strike over similar
pension issues in 2011 before Bombardier dropped the proposals.
"Bombardier Transportation is deeply disappointed that
members of Unifor Local 1075 have made this decision to strike,"
said spokesman Marc Lefebvre, adding that the company felt it
offered employees "a good contract proposal...that provides for
well-paid jobs".
Lefebvre declined to provide details on how Bombardier would
deal with the impact of the strike.
The Thunder Bay plant is currently working on
multibillion-dollar contracts primarily for the Toronto area's
transit system, including new subway and commuter-rail cars, and
next-generation streetcars and light rail cars.
The union, which is concerned about production moving to
Mexico, is also pressing Bombardier about the fate of some 300
plant jobs after a key rail program concludes next year.
"We can't even get straight answers from them about what
they're going to be doing with the 300 people who may very well
lose their jobs," Dias said.
(Editing by Chris Reese; and Peter Galloway)