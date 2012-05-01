TORONTO May 1 Canada's WestJet said on
Tuesday it has selected Bombardier Inc to supply
aircraft for its new regional airline, expected to launch in the
second half of 2013.
Calgary, Alberta-based WestJet said it has signed a letter
of intent to buy 20 Q400s with the option to purchase an
additional 25 aircraft.
The airline plans to fly Bombardier's Q400 NextGen to cities
and existing destinations not currently connected by WestJet.
WestJet said its plan will allow it to improve schedules on
certain routes where a smaller aircraft can efficiently provide
greater frequency. The airline expects to announce its initial
regional schedule using the Q400s later in 2012.