* Four joint projects for first 12 months
* Bombardier shares up 2.5 pct
* Benefits will take time to appear, analysts say
March 21 Bombardier Inc and Commercial
Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (Comac) said on Wednesday they would
seek opportunities to cooperate on aspects of Bombardier's new
CSeries and Comac's C919 aircraft.
The deal holds the promise of reducing the cost of research
and development, and of certain parts, while giving Bombardier,
the world's third-biggest commercial aircraft maker, deeper
access to China's fast-growing aviation market.
Nevertheless, market reaction to the announcement was muted.
Bombardier shares rose 2.5 percent in Canada and some analysts
said there may have been expectations for a more comprehensive
agreement or joint venture.
The much-anticipated agreement builds on a framework deal
signed a year ago and is the first phase of a long-term
collaboration pact, the companies said.
Bombardier and Comac will initially collaborate to find
commonality on the cockpit, electrical system, aluminum alloy
specifications and technical publications.
Bombardier has invested $3 billion to develop the 100 to
149-seat CSeries regional jet, its biggest aircraft yet, but has
seen sluggish demand for the plane, which it has promised to
deliver by end of 2013.
The two single-aisle planes will not compete with each other
as Comac's C919 will have 168-190 seats.
Common systems on the planes would give Bombardier and Comac
an advantage in selling each other's aircraft to fleet
operators, because crew could train on the same platforms and
share technical publications, for example.
"It's going to be really hard to quantify what an agreement
to work together might bring," said Canaccord Genuity analyst
David Tyerman. "That's really the key, what happens over the
long haul and presumably this is designed to help over the long
haul."
Shares on Montreal-based Bombardier added 2.5 percent, or 10
Canadian cents, on Wednesday to C$4.15 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
Despite the modest market response, Cormark Securities
analyst David Newman said the deal holds significant promise for
Bombardier.
"You need to have this sort of deal in hand to have entry
into that market," Newman said. "Now that they've been given
access to that market, I would assume that announcements should
follow shortly that they will have secured orders in that
market."