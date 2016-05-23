BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
May 23 Business-intelligence Of Oriental Nations Corp Ltd :
* Says it will invest 200 million yuan to set up big data industrial fund with partners
* Says expected size of the fund is 1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8fAlwt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (http://bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer