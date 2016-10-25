LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Austria has set the final terms on its 5bn dual-tranche seven and 70-year bond, according to a lead.

The issuer will raise 2bn through the 70-year issue at 53bp over its outstanding February 2037s, with 500m to be retained by Austria.

The final spread is at the tight end of the plus 55bp (plus or minus 2bp) revised guidance, and in from guidance of plus 55bp-60bp and initial price thoughts of plus 60bp area.

Demand for the tranche was in excess of 7.8bn, including 920m from the joint lead managers.

Austria will also raise 3bn through the seven-year deal at mid-swaps less 28bp, with 500m again retained.

The sovereign began marketing the deal at mid-swaps less 27bp area.

Demand for the seven-year tranche was 5.4bn, including 1bn of interest from the leads.

The deal will price on Tuesday via Barclays, Goldman Sachs (B&D), HSBC, Nomura and Raiffeisen Bank International.

Austria is rated Aa1/AA+/AA+/AAA. (Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Philip Wright)