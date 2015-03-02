* Banks at risk of being cut out by bond trading platforms
* Corporate bond platforms face impossible trinity
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - The crucial role played by banks in
providing fixed income liquidity is at risk of being cut out by
the 30 or so initiatives that are trying to change how corporate
bonds trade, according to a new report.
Some 23 new electronic bond trading platforms have been
launched, and another eight are planned for this year, although
the majority will no longer be trading in three years, says
Frederic Ponzo, managing partner at GreySpark, a capital markets
consulting firm, which authored the report.
These platforms are attempting to address the decline in
corporate debt trading, where the turnover in the US fell by 48%
from 2007 to 2014, while of the size of the global market for
corporate debt grew by 47% to US$48trn.
"What's clear is that for now rather than trying to change
the market structure by creating new ways for market
participants to face each other in trades, it makes more sense
to lubricate what already exists," says Ponzo.
"If dealers can find a way to shift credit trades more
efficiently then this preserves the current structure and will
inject liquidity into the broken markets."
Not only has turnover halved, bid-ask spreads remain twice
as wide as before the financial crisis. Yet at the same time,
more than 80% of all trades in the EU and the US go through the
books of the top 20 dealers.
The report calls for banks to adjust their business models
away from risk-taking to match-making between their clients and
among themselves. Credit trading, it says, now requires an
efficient dealer-to- dealer (D2D) market, such as what exists in
rates.
THREE'S A CROWD
According to GreySpark the new platforms cannot achieve
price transparency, management of the time mismatch between
buyers and sellers, and prevention of information leakage at the
same time.
In practice, no single solution will be able to fill the
void left by shrinking bank balance sheets, but as a number of
new types of corporate bond liquidity pools are emerging, a
continuum of specialist liquidity pools will coexist.
Russell Dinnage, GreySpark senior consultant, argues that
the more radical initiatives seek to cut banks out of the loop
altogether or reduce them to a pure agency role. But in practice
these platforms still rely on dealers to assist with the
formation of tradable prices, unless they ask their members to
forsake their anonymity.
A new generation of D2D platforms is under development based
on taking indications of interest instead of firm orders.
However, it suffers from one major limitation, the 'pull'
mechanism. Traders are required to actively seek for a matching
interest but despite essential trades being done, swathes of
useful ones are never pursued.
Meanwhile, a second generation of D2D facilities is trying
to overcome the problem by having credit traders negotiate a
tradable price using secure and private sessions.
Due to it representing a 'spray and pray' approach to the
creation of additional liquidity, the new wave of D2D solutions
must present the lowest possible barrier of entry for
participants, integrate into existing workflows of credit
traders and align commercial incentives to the benefits accrued
by users. But most importantly, it must stay clear from
competing against their own clients, the report says.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip
Roy)