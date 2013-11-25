LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Telekom Austria, rated Baa2/BBB-, will host a call with fixed income investors on Monday, ahead of launching a possible bond deal later in the week, bankers involved said.

The company has appointed BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Raiffeisen Bank International to arrange the call, scheduled to take place at 13:45GMT.

A bond transaction could take place as early as Tuesday, subject to market conditions, several sources said.

Earlier this month, a source told Reuters that the company was planning to issue EUR500-750m of bonds over the coming weeks to help finance the imminent EUR1.03bn bill for an unexpectedly expensive frequency auction. An offering would likely have a 10-year tenor, the source said.

In October, the company's chief executive said it may have to risk its credit rating, which it said earlier this year was its top priority, to raise debt for the costly frequency auction. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Anil Mayre)