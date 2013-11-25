LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Telekom Austria, rated Baa2/BBB-,
will host a call with fixed income investors on Monday, ahead of
launching a possible bond deal later in the week, bankers
involved said.
The company has appointed BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and
Raiffeisen Bank International to arrange the call, scheduled to
take place at 13:45GMT.
A bond transaction could take place as early as Tuesday,
subject to market conditions, several sources said.
Earlier this month, a source told Reuters that the company
was planning to issue EUR500-750m of bonds over the coming weeks
to help finance the imminent EUR1.03bn bill for an unexpectedly
expensive frequency auction. An offering would likely have a
10-year tenor, the source said.
In October, the company's chief executive said it may have
to risk its credit rating, which it said earlier this year was
its top priority, to raise debt for the costly frequency
auction.
(Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Anil Mayre)