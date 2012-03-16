LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - A combination of buoyant
primary market conditions and lack of dealer inventory helped
push European issuers' funding costs tighter this week, in some
cases to levels not seen in months if not years.
Thomson Reuters data released on Friday showed that the
average coupon for euro-denominated corporate debt issued in
2012 is just 4.53% - the lowest annual average ever in that
market.
The improvement came despite strong supply, in particular
from investment-grade corporate issuers. More than EUR7bn was
priced in the high-grade European corporate bond market this
week, making it the busiest week for the primary market since
the second week of January.
Meanwhile, new issue concessions versus secondaries, which
had been prevalent over recent months, all but disappeared for
borrowers in many asset-classes.
"We have seen a jump lower in terms of the concessions
issuers are having to pay, from them having to offer something
to zero or even negative new issue premiums," said Jean-Marc
Mercier, global head of debt syndicate at HSBC. "Despite this,
investor demand has been extremely strong because of the cash
surplus investors have."
Transactions for the likes of Telstra, Saint-Gobain, Unibail
and Roche priced either in line or through secondaries. In the
case of Roche, the 18bp over mid-swaps spread was the lowest
offered by a corporate in almost four years.
"Two months ago Telstra would have come with a 20bp
concession," said Patrick McCullagh, head of EMEA credit
research at Schroders. "It's the first time this year that I've
seen a corporate deal price through its secondary curve, and its
bonds tighten in as well."
But corporates is not the only place where the trend of
shrinking new issue premium has materialised. A three-year issue
for Bank Nederlandse Gementeen attracted in excess of USD4.3bn
of demand, allowing the borrower to price its largest ever US
dollar benchmark at USD2.5bn. BNG was able to price the deal at
68bp over mid-swaps which was flat to 1bp through the borrower's
secondary curve.
Investors were also keen to load up on covered bonds. BNP
Paribas priced a EUR1bn 10-year at 85bp over mid-swaps which was
5bp to 8bp inside the bank's secondary curve. The coupon at
3.125% was also lower than what the bank paid in January last
year for a July 2021 at 3.875% and more than 100bp tighter than
where CFF priced a 10-year in January .
SCRAMBLING AROUND FOR PAPER
Market participants agreed that issuers' ability to call the
shots when it came to pricing was more a symptom than a driver.
"We have seen strong buy-side demand for some time but
liquidity in the secondary market is limited so more and more
primary issuance is being used for reference points, new issue
premia to secondary issuance becomes less relevant and secondary
levels less pertinent than they have been historically," said
Chris Tuffey, co-head of credit capital markets at Credit
Suisse.
HSBC's Mercier agreed saying that the only way for investors
to get exposure was through primary as there was little dealers
inventories.
A report by research outfit TABB Group published this week
showed that corporate bond inventories on banks' balance sheets
- based on the Federal Reserve data - had not been so low since
2002 and stood at USD46.7bn, down 46% from the previous year and
22% below the crisis low of USD59.8bn.
The strong performance in the equity market with the S&P
breaking through the 1400 barrier for the first time since June
2008 and credit indices with the Main and Crossover breaking
through key levels of 125bp and 540bp respectively is a bullish
signal in the near to medium term, and primary will be the place
to be to benefit from this.
Given that the secondary market is still relatively
illiquid, the new issue market will allow investors
opportunities express their bullish sentiment away from the
credit indices.
"We are approaching levels in the indices that we had not
seen since the middle of last year," said HSBC's Mercier. "The
question is whether the paradigm has really changed and while
the Lehman-like disaster scenario appears to have been taken off
the table, we could still go wider. Having said that, if we
manage to break through some of these key levels, we could see
an enormous jump tighter."
Credit Suisse's Tuffey added that investors were now a lot
more focused on relative value than they had been when the
market was in full grip of the eurozone sovereign crisis. "There
is positive discrimination in terms of what investors are
buying."
(Reporting by Helene Durand and Josie Cox, Additional reporting
by Natalie Harrison and Aimee Donnellan)