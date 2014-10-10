LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Banks' plans for a bond network to improve liquidity in the corporate debt market face significant hurdles beyond the technological challenges, including the vested interests of the market's long-established players and dealers.

The so-called Neptune project envisions a kind of virtual mall where buyers, sellers and even bond trading platforms can gather to improve their chances at making trades.

A feasibility study for the non-profit project, which has seen 12 banks contribute a first round of funding so far, is due to be completed by December.

But while market participants have become increasingly vocal about liquidity shortages in the debt markets, other recent initiatives have failed to solve the problem - and indeed have arguably increased the market's fragmentation.

"How will people disseminate and receive information? What information will be available?" said Sotiris Manderis, director of electronic trading at HSBC.

"There are a host of issues and details to be worked out."

With dealers reducing inventories in the face of stringent new regulations imposed after the financial crisis, liquidity has become a regular problem in the market.

A dozen banks including Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse have signed up to Neptune so far in hopes it can improve the situation.

Instead of executing trades, however, Neptune will be a centre where banks send axes and price information. The hope is that clients and trading venues alike will subscribe to it.

Many bankers say dealers would still be able to control their outgoing information on such a platform, though others worry they could end up revealing too much to a rival bank.

"I think it only works if the platforms sign up, and at the moment the barrier to entry is connectivity," one said. "So I cannot see them giving away that advantage."

HOOKING UP

Another difficulty facing Neptune is the enormous challenge of getting the different technologies - both infrastructure and software - integrated into a single platform.

Etrading Software has been brought in as a consultant on the project, though those involved say it will take at least a year to figure out.

"It's an interesting development and could be a good solution," said Paul Reynolds, the CEO of Bondcube, a new multi-participant bond trading platform involved in the Neptune talks.

"The challenge for Neptune is to get all the technology to seamlessly appear in one place," he told IFR. "To somehow comply to all the business models of all those platforms is a huge technical and business challenge."

For all its ambitions to function almost like a one-stop site, though, Neptune is joining a crowded and highly fragmented field that already has some 40 bond-trading venues in it.

And not one of the large established venues in the market - including Bloomberg's ALLQ, Tradeweb (part-owned by Thomson Reuters) and MarketAxess - have signed up to the project.

THINKING BIG

The plethora of venues has long frustrated the market, and the idea for Neptune comes at a time when investors appear to be truly hungry for a change to the trading structure.

But it and others - like Deutsche Bank's Oasis project - are for the moment long on theory and somewhat short on concrete details.

If it works, however, many in the market will have reason to cheer.

"On the sell-side you can show your inventory to a number of clients in a standardised manner, and from the buy-side it's an efficient way to receive this information," said Manderis at HSBC.

"People on the buy and sell side will have different opinions, and we need to agree on how to address them," he said. "But it's win-win." (reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Alex Chambers, Marc Carnegie,) ))