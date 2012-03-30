* RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 960 million rupees for 8.19 pct 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 1.91 billion rupees for 9.15 pct 2024 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 8.97 pct 2030 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 8.83 pct 2041 bonds. * For more details on the auction, see. (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)