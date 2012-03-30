US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 960 million rupees for 8.19 pct 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 1.91 billion rupees for 9.15 pct 2024 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 8.97 pct 2030 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 8.83 pct 2041 bonds. * For more details on the auction, see. (Reporting by Shamik Paul in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.