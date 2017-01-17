* Scania garners strong demand for first euro trade since
2014
* Trade gives gauge of investor demand for potential VW
return
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - Volkswagen subsidiary Scania found
2.75bn of demand for a 500m floater on Tuesday in what bankers
called the first test of interest for unsecured VW risk since
the emissions scandal.
Having been locked out of the unsecured bond market since
September 2015, Volkswagen's return was eagerly awaited
throughout 2016, only for hopes to be dashed after the company's
negotiations with US authorities dragged on.
A US$4.3bn draft settlement with US regulators last week and
the success of Scania's short two-year deal could be the turning
point the market has been waiting for, however.
"We expect investors to treat this as Volkswagen exposure so
it's the first real test of demand," a lead on Scania said.
"If today's deal goes well, it should pave the way for VW to
issue a bond."
BNP Paribas, Danske and Deutsche Bank set the spread at
3mE+35bp, well inside the 45bp-50bp initial price thoughts.
The trade is Scania's first euro issue since a 300m deal in
February 2014 - also a short two-year floater.
"It feels like VW is beginning to put the emissions woes
behind it, and with so many investors being underweight I expect
demand for a new bond to be strong. Personally we'd be happy to
buy it and straight from the screens," an investor said.
It is widely expected that Volkswagen will forgo any formal
marketing ahead of its next issue, despite many expecting a 5bn
to 7bn transaction.
"I know German accounts are still feeling worried so it
might not be for everyone, but it's been something the market
has been expecting for a long time so they're ready," he said.
Sources thought Barclays, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale -
who contributed to a jumbo loan financing - had a strong chance
of being hired as bookrunners to manage an upcoming issue.
NOT YET IN THE BAG
Any market return will need to be carefully timed and
managed, especially given that the company's profile has changed
since the scandal.
Its ratings have fallen from Aa3/A/A to A3/BBB+/BBB+ - all
with negative outlooks.
A second investor said the outcome of today's transaction
does not necessarily imply that a Volkswagen bond would fare
equally well.
"A short-dated small-sized deal will not truly test people's
interest in a Volkswagen bond. It can't possibly tell you about
how the market will take down multi-billions of Volkswagen
risk," he said.
Volkswagen raised an emergency 20bn one-year bridge loan
in December 2015 as a stop-gap financing measure, which was
extended last November until June 2017.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)