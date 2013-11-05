India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.67 percent as Brent crude futures fell to a four-month low on Monday after data showed orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell more than estimated in September.
Weak U.S. data could also reinforce expectations of a delayed tapering in U.S. monetary stimulus and benefit risk assets in emerging markets.
Traders will also be eyeing the services PMI from HSBC due around 10:30 a.m.
The range for the 10-year bond during the day is seen between 8.65 and 8.72, two dealers say.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks came off session lows late Monday morning as investors picked up beaten-down stocks after Wall Street tumbled following the withdrawal of President Donald Trump's healthcare reform bill.