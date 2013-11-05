Reuters Market Eye - The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.67 percent as Brent crude futures fell to a four-month low on Monday after data showed orders for U.S.-made capital goods fell more than estimated in September.

Weak U.S. data could also reinforce expectations of a delayed tapering in U.S. monetary stimulus and benefit risk assets in emerging markets.

Traders will also be eyeing the services PMI from HSBC due around 10:30 a.m.

The range for the 10-year bond during the day is seen between 8.65 and 8.72, two dealers say.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)