NEW YORK May 10 It's the newest market riddle:
where do you go for safety when the traditional option could be
in a bubble?
With fiscal problems in Europe once again leading to sharp
drops in global stock markets, many investors are seeking out
stable assets that can both protect their principal and generate
an income stream to keep up with inflation. Yet the most obvious
choice - U.S. Treasury bonds - offer historically low yields.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields 1.90 before taxes, well
below the 2.26 percent annual rate of so-called "core"
inflation, according to the U.S. Consumer Price index.
"We regard Treasuries as something close to a bubble where
people could lose an incredible amount of money," said Ron
Weiner, president of RDM Financial Group in Westport,
Connecticut.
Rather than dig deeper into U.S. government debt, financial
a dvisers and money managers are expanding the scope of their
fixed-income holdings. They are taking a look at non-traditional
assets like seaports, master limited partnerships and preferred
stocks.
Here are suggestions on strategies to increase yield while
maintaining a conservative portfolio.
EXPAND THE BOND UNIVERSE
Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones, said that
Treasuries "aren't the safe haven they once were" and suggested
investors move to diversify their portfolios to include
additional corporate and municipal debt. Some corporate and
municipal bonds may offer the same reliability as Treasuries but
pay much better rates, analysts say.
Weiner, from RDM Financial Group, has been moving assets out
of Treasuries and into corporate and emerging market bonds. In
particular, he's targeting corporate bonds that are rated
between AA and BB, a range that mostly includes so-called
"investment grade" ratings, creating laddered portfolios that
pay an average yield of 4.5 percent and have an average maturity
of 6 years. Last August, Standard & Poors downgraded U.S.
Treasuries to AA plus, the second-highest rating.
"These are companies that are awfully strong financially and
are not going out of business in an average of six years. You
may not want to own their stocks, but their bonds will do very
well," he said.
His holdings include companies like Peabody Energy
and Constellation Brands, both rated BB-plus, the
highest junk rating, according to Thomson Reuters data. He also
has Pitney Bowes, whose issues have a BBB-plus rating by
S&P, or three levels above junk.
Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential
Fixed Income, said the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury will
likely remain below 4 percent for years.
"While the supply of credit is low, the demand remains very
strong, and I don't see that changing for a while. As a result,
I think the best opportunities are not in Treasuries," he said.
Tipp said that the best opportunities for investors will
likely be investment-grade financial bonds and long-term
medium-grade municipal bonds. These issues are likely to do well
if the economy continues to grow at a modest pace, he said.
"It's not a very strong economic environment out there, but
it's not a terrible one either," Tipp said.
The Pimco Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy ETF
is one option for investors who opt for a fund approach for
their fixed income exposure instead of holding individual
issues. The $149 million ETF charges 35 cents per $100 invested
and is up 2 percent since the start of the year. About 33
percent of its assets are in education bonds, followed by 13
percent in state and local general obligation bonds and 11
percent in health bonds, according to Morningstar.
LOOK FOR OTHER INCOME PRODUCERS
Moving outside of the fixed income market may offer higher
yields with comparable reliability, some analysts contend.
Jim Sloan, a financial adviser in Houston, Texas, said that
he is moving more of his clients into liquid assets that they
may be unfamiliar with like master limited partnerships and
preferred stocks, a share class that functions as a hybrid
between as a stock and a bond.
"Most people just get caught up in stocks and bonds. That's
just two asset classes. You need to look elsewhere," he said.
Preferred shares, for instance, offer investors greater
protection in the event of a company bankruptcy than common
shares, which are often wiped out. Generally, the dividends for
preferred shares are fixed, and must be paid out before any
dividends to common shareholders.
The $8.6 billion iShares S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index
is one popular option for fund investors. The ETF
charges 48 cents per $100 invested and has a 12-month yield of 6
percent, according to Morningstar. Preferreds issued by
financial companies dominate the fund, which could limit price
appreciation over the next year.
Sloan is also moving more client assets into the stocks of
global infrastructure companies that run things like seaports
and toll roads.
"These aren't real sexy, but this is a conservative way to
get yield," he said, mentioning the company's reliable income
streams and history of large payouts to shareholders.
The iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index ETF is
one inexpensive way to get exposure to the sector. The fund,
which costs 48 cents per $100 invested, yields 4.1 percent and
is up 7 percent since the start of the year, according to
Morningstar. Its top holdings are Transurban Group,
Enbridge Inc, and TransCanada Corp.