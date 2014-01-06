Reuters Market Eye - The government bond yields inch lower with the 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.81 percent.

Strong auction bidding on Friday provide some support to bonds.

INR opens weaker on Asian FX weakness.

Foreign banks were heavy buyers of government bonds on Friday, with 13.49 billion rupees of purchases.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday with benchmark yields ending at 3 percent after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy, supporting the view the Fed will continue to scale back its bond purchases in 2014.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)