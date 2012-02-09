NEW YORK Feb 9 Europe's debt crisis and last year's credit rating downgrades for the United States and Japan were wake-up calls for anyone who assumed the biggest, most well-known bond markets were risk-free.

"People recognize now that not all sovereign debt is the same," said Jason Hsu, chief investment officer at Research Affiliates in Newport Beach, California, a firm known for alternative investment strategies.

Hsu is hoping that means investors will welcome a new series of global bond indexes that take a closer look under the hoods of the countries to which they lend money.

Rolled out in cooperation with Citigroup, the Citi/RAFI indexes weight countries by gross domestic product, population, resources and land mass - what Hsu says investors should think of as countries' "economic collateral."

The indexes are the latest example of what's known as fundamental indexing, an alternative to traditional indexes that weight securities simply by total market value.

Critics say such products cost more than those linked to market-value indexes, hurting returns. But the traditional approach ensures investors lend more money to the biggest debtors.

Japan, with a massive public debt burden, gets 30 percent to 40 percent of the money in funds tracking market value indexes.

The Citi/RAFI developed-market sovereign bond index assigns Japan a 9 percent weight, spreading the rest across fiscally healthier countries such as Australia and Canada.

"We're asking people to think about sovereign debt the way they think about corporate debt - how much debt is outstanding and what is the underlying collateral," Hsu said.

GOOD FIT FOR FIXED INCOME

Hsu and CEO Robert Arnott helped pioneer the approach in 2005 when they created alternative stock indexes that measure firms by size, sales, profits and dividends rather than price.

Research Affiliates manages $87 billion, and as of December, $54 billion was being managed according to fundamental indexing methodologies it developed.

Barclays Capital, a leader in fixed-income indexes, launched a GDP-weighted global bond index in 2009 and followed last year with one that weights countries by fiscal strength.

"The argument makes so much sense in bonds," said Matt Hougan, president of ETF Analytics at IndexUniverse.com, a research site. "If I ask if you want to invest the most money in the largest companies in the world, you might well say 'yes.'

"But ask a room full of people if they want to invest most of their money in the most indebted countries or companies. You won't hear a single 'yes.'"

When the equity indexes were being rolled out, critics dismissed them as value investing by another name. They said the funds had higher costs and more risk than investors who buy passively managed, index-tracking funds typically want.

BlackRock's iShares, the world's biggest provider of global exchange-traded funds with over $620 billion invested, doesn't offer any that track alternative indexes for equities or bonds.

"The approach on the surface seems to makes sense," said Matthew Tucker, managing director at iShares in San Francisco.

"But in some ways, they are engaged in an active investment process because they are trying to apply a set of rules to identify securities that are going to outperform the broader market," he said. "And active investment processes are more complicated than just adding a couple of rules."

The more active nature of such funds also means they tend to have higher turnover, which pushes up costs. Also, Hougan said ETFs that track market-value indexes can be much cheaper, often with expense ratios in the 0.10-0.20 percent range, compared with 0.50-0.75 percent for fundamental funds.

For bonds, there's another drawback: it's hard to lend heavily to a country that doesn't borrow very much.

"Norway is a great story from a credit perspective, but if everyone wants to load up on Norwegian debt, that's a problem," said Nic Pifer, head of global fixed income at Minneapolis-based Columbia Management, with $170 billion in fixed-income assets.

That's why Brian Upbin, head of index research at Barclays Capital, says fundamental indexing may gain market share but won't replace the traditional market-cap approach.

"There is certainly interest. We wouldn't have built them if we didn't think there was," he said. "But there is ultimately no one universal benchmark idea you can take to the bank and be guaranteed to make money on versus the market."

Hsu, who expects products linked to the Citi/RAFI sovereign bond indexes to be rolled out by year end, doesn't expect fundamental indexing to displace market-cap indexes, but he hopes they will be viewed "as a complement."

"I think as people compare methodologies, a number will say this looks like a more sensible approach," he said. (Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Leslie Adler)