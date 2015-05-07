ABU DHABI May 7 Amundi Asset Management is maintaining its positions in fixed income, seeing strong long-term demand for sovereign debt despite the recent sell-off, the chief investment officer of Europe's largest asset manager told Reuters.

A week-long sell-off in benchmark government bonds has driven up yields and rattled global financial markets, dragging down stocks and the dollar.

While much of its fixed income exposure was in corporate bonds, seeking yield at a time when some European benchmarks are giving a negative return, Amundi has positions in Spanish and Italian bonds, Pascal Blanque told Reuters.

"No, we're not selling out," he said in an interview in Abu Dhabi.

"It's important to not over-react to this volatility. Volatility has been so low in recent years, we are not used to seeing volatility back at normal levels."

Blanque, also deputy chief executive of a firm with 954 billion euros ($1.1 trillion) of assets under management, said central bank money-printing in Japan and the euro zone was helping to provide yield opportunities in long-dated U.S. Treasuries and, more generally, would offset any future impact from the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates.

The need for many investors to hold relatively safe assets such as government bonds, including pension funds and insurance companies, would also support to the market.

"There is a natural and structural demand for the safe assets, so I wouldn't be surprised to see those people taking advantage of any volatility to buy," Blanque said. ($1 = 0.8848 euros)

