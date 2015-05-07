By David French
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI May 7 Amundi Asset Management is
maintaining its positions in fixed income, seeing strong
long-term demand for sovereign debt despite the recent sell-off,
the chief investment officer of Europe's largest asset manager
told Reuters.
A week-long sell-off in benchmark government bonds has
driven up yields and rattled global financial markets, dragging
down stocks and the dollar.
While much of its fixed income exposure was in corporate
bonds, seeking yield at a time when some European benchmarks are
giving a negative return, Amundi has positions in Spanish and
Italian bonds, Pascal Blanque told Reuters.
"No, we're not selling out," he said in an interview in Abu
Dhabi.
"It's important to not over-react to this volatility.
Volatility has been so low in recent years, we are not used to
seeing volatility back at normal levels."
Blanque, also deputy chief executive of a firm with 954
billion euros ($1.1 trillion) of assets under management, said
central bank money-printing in Japan and the euro zone was
helping to provide yield opportunities in long-dated U.S.
Treasuries and, more generally, would offset any future impact
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates.
The need for many investors to hold relatively safe assets
such as government bonds, including pension funds and insurance
companies, would also support to the market.
"There is a natural and structural demand for the safe
assets, so I wouldn't be surprised to see those people taking
advantage of any volatility to buy," Blanque said.
($1 = 0.8848 euros)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)