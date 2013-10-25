* Peripheral banks under pressure to show independent
funding
* Low funding rates create ideal market conditions
* Italian banks turn profit on public funding
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Spanish banks are to hit the bond
market straight out of blackout next week, encouraged by the
recent success of their Italian peers across all forms of debt,
and pre-empting any volatility spurred by the AQR and stress
tests next year.
The past few weeks have seen something of an Italian bank
renaissance. Over EUR6bn of debt has been sold, ranging from
callable Tier 2 notes to covered bonds and senior securities,
often at eye-wateringly low spreads.
"It's like the return of the dead," said one DCM banker.
"The results of the [asset quality review] and stress tests
are likely to create volatility in the market next year so it
makes sense for these guys to be getting in when the going is
good."
The ECB will take a snapshot of loans and other assets,
including holdings of government debt, from the balance sheets
of 128 banks at the end of this year, and scrutinise their
riskiness before it takes over as the bloc's banking supervisor
late next year.
As well as looking at banks' capital position, the ECB will
look at lenders' funding and liquidity, so it makes sense that
those that have been absent from the primary market would want
to demonstrate that they still have access and that they are
reducing reliance on the ECB's long-term refinancing operations.
"No one wants to see a load of LTRO funding on a bank's
balance sheets," said a syndicate banker.
"For some of these issuers the level of ECB reliance is
staggering, so there is a need to replace some of it with
privately placed bonds, particularly as the market is so hot."
Spanish and Italian banks have been weaning themselves off
LTRO funding. As of the end of September, their respective
borrowing from the ECB stood at EUR225.7bn and EUR234bn, down
from peaks of EUR337.5bn and EUR272.8bn, according to RBS data.
BOMBARDED WITH ORDERS
Since the end of September, the iTraxx Subordinated index
has tightened by almost 40bp from 213bp to 177bp, and Italian
bank spreads have outperformed their Spanish peers' over the
same period, tightening by 60bp compared to 40bp.
The improving market backdrop encouraged the likes of
UniCredit and UBI Banca to access the market, while even the
relatively weak Banca Carige was able to upsize a EUR500m
five-year covered deal to EUR750m.
"Italian trades have gone well given the strong market
backdrop coupled with the spread that they offer versus northern
European paper," said Hugo Moore, head of frequent borrowers at
HSBC.
"The strength of the market represents an opportunity for
other peripheral issuers."
The success of the Italian deals suggests that the country's
banks are finally getting to a stage where they can actually
book profit from lending against their public funding.
For example, Mediobanca paid 150bp over mid-swaps to sell a
10-year covered bond two weeks ago and is estimated by a market
source to be making around 300bp over on its lending business.
Mediobanca was not immediately available for comment.
That 150bp differential can be booked as profit - welcome
news for banks that up until recently were largely reliant on
the ECB's 0.5% funding provisions.
Santander, Sabadell, and Bankinter, which all released
third-quarter earnings this week, could be first movers despite
all three having seen their net interest income fall in the past
year.
"It seems to be the Spanish turn now," said Robert Montague,
a senior financials analyst at ECM Asset Management.
"Investors are generally more comfortable with Spanish risk
because [Spanish banks have] already been stress-tested, but
Italian banks still trade at a discount which explains the
demand we've been seeing."
The ECB and national regulators are going to be watching
peripheral banks closely in the coming months in preparation for
what is considered to be the most extensive health checks of
Europe's banks.
Spanish banks have even been praised for sorting out their
balance sheets. At the end of September, the ECB said Spain's
liquidity situation and the financing structure of the country's
banking sector have further improved as deposits have been
rising and banks are regaining access to funding markets.
"Some peripheral banks are now funding at sustainable levels
which suggests we are starting to get back to a more normal
market," said Montague.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)